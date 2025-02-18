Liam Ohgren News: Called up from minors
Ohgren was recalled from AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Ohgren has logged 19 games for Minnesota this season in which he generated one goal on 25 shots, three assists and 17 hits while averaging 11:02 of ice time. Whether Ohgren remains in the lineup for Saturday's clash with the Red Wings will likely depend on the health of Jakub Lauko (lower body).
