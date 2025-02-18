Fantasy Hockey
Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Ohgren was recalled from AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Ohgren has logged 19 games for Minnesota this season in which he generated one goal on 25 shots, three assists and 17 hits while averaging 11:02 of ice time. Whether Ohgren remains in the lineup for Saturday's clash with the Red Wings will likely depend on the health of Jakub Lauko (lower body).

Liam Ohgren
Minnesota Wild
