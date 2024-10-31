Liam Ohgren News: Demoted Thursday

Ohgren was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Ohgren has played in seven games for the Wild to start the season but has yet to write his name on the scoresheet. In those outings, the 20-year-old winger managed eight shots, eight hits and three blocks while averaging 9:33 of ice time. The decision to send Ohgren back to the minors is a good indication that Ryan Hartman (upper body) will be ready to suit up versus the Lightning on Friday.