Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ohgren scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Ohgren gave Vancouver a 2-2 advantage early in the third period before the Jets scored two consecutive goals to steal the win. With the twine finder, he is up to six goals, 11 points, 66 shots on net, 56 hits and 28 blocked shots across 50 games this season. With Conor Garland shipped out to Columbus at the trade deadline, Ohgren has a chance to see a bump in minutes on the wing if he can continue to find consistency in the offensive zone.

Liam Ohgren
Vancouver Canucks
