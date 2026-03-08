Liam Ohgren News: Finds twine in loss
Ohgren scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Ohgren gave Vancouver a 2-2 advantage early in the third period before the Jets scored two consecutive goals to steal the win. With the twine finder, he is up to six goals, 11 points, 66 shots on net, 56 hits and 28 blocked shots across 50 games this season. With Conor Garland shipped out to Columbus at the trade deadline, Ohgren has a chance to see a bump in minutes on the wing if he can continue to find consistency in the offensive zone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Ohgren See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15013 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook55 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Buium Tops the List81 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business83 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers84 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Ohgren See More