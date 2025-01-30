Fantasy Hockey
Liam Ohgren News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:32pm

Ohgren scored a goal on two shots and had a hit in Thursday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Ohgren gave Minnesota the lead early in the second period when he took advantage of Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes, who had lost his stick, and beat the netminder over his right shoulder. It was the first goal of the season for Ohgren, the 2022 first-round draft pick who was called up from AHL Iowa two weeks ago for his third stint this season. The 21-year-old forward told Joe Smith of The Athletic that he's feeling more comfortable in the NHL during his latest callup and understands there's more time and space to make plays.

