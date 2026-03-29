Liam Ohgren News: Pots goal in loss
Ohgren scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.
Ohgren has two goals and two assists over his last eight games. He was bumped up to the first line Saturday and saw 17:51 of ice time, his most since March 7 versus the Jets. Ohgren is up to eight goals, 15 points, 82 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-9 rating over 59 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season. If Ohgren stays on the top line, he'll be a moderately intriguing option for deeper fantasy formats to close out the campaign.
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