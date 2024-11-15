Fantasy Hockey
Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Recalled Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Ohgren was recalled from AHL Iowa under emergency conditions Friday.

The Wild needed a healthy forward after both Mats Zuccarello (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) left Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Ohgren has no points and eight shots on net over seven NHL appearances this season. He could draw into the lineup if Eriksson Ek can't play Saturday versus the Stars.

Liam Ohgren
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
