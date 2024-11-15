Liam Ohgren News: Recalled Friday
Ohgren was recalled from AHL Iowa under emergency conditions Friday.
The Wild needed a healthy forward after both Mats Zuccarello (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) left Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Ohgren has no points and eight shots on net over seven NHL appearances this season. He could draw into the lineup if Eriksson Ek can't play Saturday versus the Stars.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now