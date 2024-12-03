Liam Ohgren News: Recalled from AHL Iowa

Ohgren was elevated from the minors Tuesday.

Ohgren's promotion comes as Jakub Lauko (lower body) was designated for injured reserve. While Ohgren could be in contention to face the Canucks on Tuesday, he's far from a lock for the lineup and would need to edge out Devin Shore or Ben Jones for a spot. In his eight NHL games this year, the 20-year-old Ohgren has yet to register a point while recording 10 shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating.