Liam Ohgren News: Sent down Monday

Ohgren was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

The Wild currently have 12 healthy forwards on the roster after sending Ohgren to the minors, so he could be back with the big club in short order. This move could also signal that one of Marcus Foligno (upper body) or Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is close to returning, but that remains to be seen. Ohgren has two goals and five points across 24 outings with Minnesota this season.