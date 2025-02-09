Fantasy Hockey
Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ohgren was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Ohgren has one goal, three assists, 25 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 17 hits through 19 NHL outings this season. There's a good chance Ohgren will return to Minnesota after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off because Ryan Hartman (suspension) and Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) will be unavailable to play against Detroit on Feb. 22.

