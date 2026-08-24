Liam Ohgren News: Should remain solid two-way player
Ohgren is expected to have opportunities to showcase his two-way game in the 2026-27 campaign after he displayed some promise on the penalty kill last year, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports Monday.
Ohgren made a career-high 69 regular-season appearances between the Wild and Canucks last year, posting eight goals, 10 assists, 69 hits and 41 blocked shots while averaging 13:10 of ice time. Most of that production came during his time with Vancouver (51 games), and the 22-year-old should have opportunities to build upon that momentum during the 2026-27 season, especially outside of even-strength situations.
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