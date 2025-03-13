Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Bichsel (illness) is likely to be a game-time Friday in Winnipeg, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Bichsel was under the weather when he woke up Thursday, coach Peter DeBoer said, and was unsure whether or not Bicshel would be able to travel Thursday. The 20-year-old defenseman has two goals, three assists and 90 hits over 22 outings with Dallas this season. Should Bicshel sit out Friday. look for Brendan Smith to enter the lineup.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
