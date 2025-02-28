Lian Bichsel Injury: Unavailable Friday

Bichsel (concussion) is skating but has been ruled out against the Kings on Friday, according to Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

Bichsel was injured against the Islanders on Sunday and has already missed one game ahead of Friday's tilt against LA. The 20-year-old rookie defenseman has two goals, three assists and 73 hits across 18 appearances for Dallas this season. The good news is that he has been progressing and could return as early as Sunday versus St. Louis.