Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Bichsel (concussion) is skating but has been ruled out against the Kings on Friday, according to Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

Bichsel was injured against the Islanders on Sunday and has already missed one game ahead of Friday's tilt against LA. The 20-year-old rookie defenseman has two goals, three assists and 73 hits across 18 appearances for Dallas this season. The good news is that he has been progressing and could return as early as Sunday versus St. Louis.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now