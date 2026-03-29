Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Adds goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bichsel tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Bichsel found the back of the net for the Stars' fourth goal of the second period. With Saturday's twine finder, the 21-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, seven points, 22 shots on net 122 hits and 37 blocked shots across 42 games this season. The physical defenseman used Saturday's tally to match the goal total from his rookie season and now sits two points away from tying his career high of nine. He provides a steady output of hits and has a strong future ahead of him in fantasy leagues that value banger stats.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
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