Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Assist, fight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bichsel logged an assist, four hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Bichsel snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper, his first scoring contribution since Feb. 8 versus the Sharks. The 20-year-old defenseman has mostly been able to stick in the lineup because of his physical play, though he is stuck in a third-pairing role. He's produced six points, 126 hits, 18 blocked shots, 33 PIM, 27 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over his first 30 NHL appearances.

