Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Called back up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 7:42am

Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.

Bichsel was sent to the AHL on Thursday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a day later. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Dallas across the past week, racking up two goals and 13 hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time. Bichsel should have a chance to suit up Friday against the Rangers if Thomas Harley (illness) or Nils Lundkvist (illness) is unavailable.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
