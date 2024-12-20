Lian Bichsel News: Called back up
Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.
Bichsel was sent to the AHL on Thursday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a day later. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Dallas across the past week, racking up two goals and 13 hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time. Bichsel should have a chance to suit up Friday against the Rangers if Thomas Harley (illness) or Nils Lundkvist (illness) is unavailable.
