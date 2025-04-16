Lian Bichsel News: Dropped to minors

Bichsel was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bichsel's demotion will clear the necessary cap space for Tyler Seguin (hip) to be activated off long-term injured reserve. Additionally, the demotion of Bichsel and Alex Petrovic means Esa Lindell (rest) and Thomas Harley (rest) figure to be ready to play against Nashville on Wednesday.