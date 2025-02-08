Lian Bichsel News: Drops back to AHL

Bichsel was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday.

Bichsel had two assists, five shots on goal, four PIM, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks. He'll likely be back with the big club following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, as he has been filling in for Miro Heiskanen (knee) on the blue line. Bichsel has earned five points with 64 hits, a plus-6 rating and 14 shots on net over his first 16 NHL appearances.