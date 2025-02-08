Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Drops back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Bichsel was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday.

Bichsel had two assists, five shots on goal, four PIM, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks. He'll likely be back with the big club following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, as he has been filling in for Miro Heiskanen (knee) on the blue line. Bichsel has earned five points with 64 hits, a plus-6 rating and 14 shots on net over his first 16 NHL appearances.

