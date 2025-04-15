Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Finds twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Bichsel scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Bichsel snapped a five-game goal drought with the tally, tying the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 20-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, nine points, 39 shots on net, 155 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 38 appearances. He's likely to be in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Avalanche, but Bichsel is the most likely blueliner to give way once Miro Heiskanen (knee) is able to play again.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now