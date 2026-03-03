Lian Bichsel News: First multi-goal game of career

Bichsel scored two goals in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Bichsel gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second period with a slap shot and later closed out the scoring in the latter stages of the third frame. The 21-year-old defenseman has appeared in the Stars' three games after the break following a 31-game absence between Dec. 2 and Feb. 4 due to a lower-body injury. Despite this outing, don't expect Bichsel to become a steady fantasy contributor overnight, especially considering he holds a bottom-pair role in the Stars' defensive scheme.