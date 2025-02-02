Lian Bichsel News: Posts helper in win

Bichsel notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Bichsel's first career helper, though he opened his NHL career with two goals over three games in December. The 20-year-old blueliner has a chance to carve out a role as a regular during Miro Heiskanen's (knee) absence, though Bichsel will be competing with Brendan Smith and Matt Dumba for regular minutes. Bichsel is at three points, seven shots on net, 50 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances. His fantasy value is highest in formats that reward physicality, and he should be on the radar in dynasty leagues, though offense is unlikely to be a significant part of his production in the long run.