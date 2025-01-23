Lian Bichsel News: Recalled from AHL

Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday,

Bichsel was returned to the AHL on Dec. 30 and had no points in seven games, giving him three goals and nine points in 28 AHL games this season. The 20-year-old has two goals and 26 hits across eight NHL games this season. Bichsel is likely to be a healthy scratch when the Stars face Vegas on Friday, barring any injuries to their top-six defensemen.