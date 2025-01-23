Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday,

Bichsel was returned to the AHL on Dec. 30 and had no points in seven games, giving him three goals and nine points in 28 AHL games this season. The 20-year-old has two goals and 26 hits across eight NHL games this season. Bichsel is likely to be a healthy scratch when the Stars face Vegas on Friday, barring any injuries to their top-six defensemen.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now