Lian Bichsel News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Bichsel was loaned to AHL Texas on Thursday.

Bichsel has spent most of the past week with Dallas and has made an impression during his first taste of NHL action, logging two goals and 13 hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time over four appearances. It's not yet clear whether the 20-year-old will rejoin the NHL club ahead of Friday's game against the Rangers, but whether he's called back up will likely depend on whether Thomas Harley (illness) or Nils Lundkvist (illness) are able to return.

