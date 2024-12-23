Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bichsel was loaned to AHL Texas on Monday.

Bichsel made his sixth appearance of the season Monday, compiling six hits and one blocked shot in a 3-2 win over Utah. The Swiss blueliner's 11:58 of ice time was the lowest among Dallas' defensemen, so he might benefit from more consistent playing time in the AHL. Bichsel has found the back of the net twice but has yet to register an assist at the NHL level in 2024-25.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now