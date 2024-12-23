Lian Bichsel News: Sent to AHL

Bichsel was loaned to AHL Texas on Monday.

Bichsel made his sixth appearance of the season Monday, compiling six hits and one blocked shot in a 3-2 win over Utah. The Swiss blueliner's 11:58 of ice time was the lowest among Dallas' defensemen, so he might benefit from more consistent playing time in the AHL. Bichsel has found the back of the net twice but has yet to register an assist at the NHL level in 2024-25.