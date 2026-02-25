Lian Bichsel News: Set to play Wednesday
Bichsel (lower body) is expected to suit up versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bichsel looks set to return following a 31-game stint on long-term injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the 21-year-old blueliner recorded just three points in 26 contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from him, though he should be capable of registering plenty of hits.
