Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Set to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bichsel (lower body) is expected to suit up versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bichsel looks set to return following a 31-game stint on long-term injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the 21-year-old blueliner recorded just three points in 26 contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from him, though he should be capable of registering plenty of hits.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lian Bichsel
