Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Bichsel rejoins the Stars after being sent down before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The left-shot blueliner should be able to carve out a consistent role due to long-term injuries to Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder). Bichsel has registered two goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating across 16 games this season.

