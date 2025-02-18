Lian Bichsel News: Summoned from minors
Bichsel was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Bichsel rejoins the Stars after being sent down before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The left-shot blueliner should be able to carve out a consistent role due to long-term injuries to Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder). Bichsel has registered two goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating across 16 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now