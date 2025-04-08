Linus Karlsson News: Nabs power-play helper

Karlsson produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Karlsson was on the ice late in a power play and helped out on a Victor Mancini tally before the man advantage expired. Two of Karlsson's last three points have come on the power play, but he's not seeing consistent playing time in that situation. Overall, the 25-year-old Swede has four points, 23 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season.