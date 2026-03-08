Linus Karlsson News: Nets opening goal

Karlsson tallied a goal and recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Karlsson placed the Canucks on the board just under seven and a half minutes into the opening period. He later picked up the secondary helper on Liam Ohgren's goal in the third period to secure his third multi-point game of the campaign. Overall, Karlsson is up to 12 goals, 16 assists, 90 shots on net and 71 hits over 60 games this season. With the Canucks roster undergoing some turnover at the trade deadline, Karlsson might have an opportunity to carve out a middle-six role during the remainder of the regular season.