Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Karlsson has remained fairly productive in March with two goals and four assists over nine outings this month. He got the Canucks within two goals in the third period, but Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel quickly answered with tallies of their own. Karlsson is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 95 shots on net, 76 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 65 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Karlsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Karlsson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
64 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
71 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
75 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
172 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024