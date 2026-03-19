Linus Karlsson News: Pots goal in loss
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
Karlsson has remained fairly productive in March with two goals and four assists over nine outings this month. He got the Canucks within two goals in the third period, but Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel quickly answered with tallies of their own. Karlsson is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 95 shots on net, 76 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 65 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.
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