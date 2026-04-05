Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Scores twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Karlsson scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Karlsson found the back of the net for the first time since March 19, when he scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Lightning. The 26-year-old forward only recorded one point in the seven games between the last two in which he scored, so he's been far from reliable in most fantasy formats. His bottom-six role in one of the worst offenses in the league doesn't really help his fantasy prospects, either. WIth 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 73 games, Karlsson isn't much of a fantasy asset outside of the very deep formats.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
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