Linus Karlsson News: Slides assist in overtime loss

Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Karlsson has three helpers over his last five outings. The 25-year-old continues to hold down spots on the fourth line and second power-play unit. Still, he's not a particularly intriguing player for fantasy. He's at five points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances, and he lacks a standout skill.