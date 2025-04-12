Fantasy Hockey
Linus Karlsson

Linus Karlsson News: Slides assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Karlsson has three helpers over his last five outings. The 25-year-old continues to hold down spots on the fourth line and second power-play unit. Still, he's not a particularly intriguing player for fantasy. He's at five points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances, and he lacks a standout skill.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
