Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Summoned from Abbotsford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Karlsson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis Tuesday.

Karlsson will rejoin the big club after inking a one-year, $775,000 contract extension Friday. The right-shot forward has just one goal and no assists across nine outings with Vancouver in 2024-25. Filip Chytil is sidelined with a concussion, so Karlsson will likely serve as the 13th forward Tuesday against the Jets.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now