Linus Karlsson News: Summoned from Abbotsford

Karlsson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis Tuesday.

Karlsson will rejoin the big club after inking a one-year, $775,000 contract extension Friday. The right-shot forward has just one goal and no assists across nine outings with Vancouver in 2024-25. Filip Chytil is sidelined with a concussion, so Karlsson will likely serve as the 13th forward Tuesday against the Jets.