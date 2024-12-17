Linus Karlsson News: Summoned from AHL
Karlsson was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Karlsson has five goals and one assist in seven minor-league outings this season. Vancouver also recalled Phil Di Giuseppe on Tuesday while sending down Mark Friedman and Arturs Silovs. The Canucks play a road back-to-back against Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and added two forwards to the mix as options to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now