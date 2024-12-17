Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Karlsson was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Karlsson has five goals and one assist in seven minor-league outings this season. Vancouver also recalled Phil Di Giuseppe on Tuesday while sending down Mark Friedman and Arturs Silovs. The Canucks play a road back-to-back against Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and added two forwards to the mix as options to play.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now