Ullmark (strain) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup against Utah, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark was expected to be good to go following Monday's practice but isn't ready to return yet. He will miss his fourth straight game and is considered day-to-day. Ottawa brought up Leevi Merilainen from AHL Belleville on Tuesday to serve as Anton Forsberg's backup against Utah.