Linus Ullmark Injury: Not on road trip

Ullmark (back) will not be with the Senators on their road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Friday.

Ullmark was injured Sunday and left the game after the first period versus Edmonton. The netminder has been spectacular of late, winning seven in a row before getting a no-decision versus the Oilers. Overall, Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 23 appearances this season.