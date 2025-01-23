Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Ullmark (back) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark's move to long-term injured reserve won't impact his return timetable, as he's already missed 13 games due to his back injury. He traveled with the Senators during the team's road trip that concludes Thursday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. David Perron was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now