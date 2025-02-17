Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Despite a prior report, Ullmark is dealing with an illness and will not be available Monday against Team USA, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Samuel Ersson will get the start in place of Ullmark at TD Garden in Boston. The Swedes will be playing for pride Monday -- the Americans will face Team Canada in the 4 Nations Final on Thursday. Ullmark will have plenty of time to recover before the Senators resume play Saturday against Montreal.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
