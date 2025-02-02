Linus Ullmark News: Activated from LTIR

Ullmark (back) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Ottawa assigned Leevi Merilainen to AHL Belleville in a corresponding move. Ullmark could return to the crease in Monday's road matchup versus Nashville after missing the last 18 games. He has posted a 12-7-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 23 appearances this season.