Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Back in net Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:09pm

Ullmark will start Tuesday's road clash against the Red Wings, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Ullmark has played exceptionally well as of late to help the Senators get back into playoff contention. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 22-10-7 record, a 2.77 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. Since Jan. 31, however, he has an 8-2-2 record, a 2.34 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He'll play a big role in Tuesday's pivotal clash where the Senators will look to tie the Red Wings' win total.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago