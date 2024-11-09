Linus Ullmark News: Between pipes Saturday

Ullmark will patrol the blue paint in Boston on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark will return to Boston for the first time as a member of the Senators after playing the previous three seasons with the Bruins. The 31-year-old netminder is 2-4-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .892 save percentage in seven appearances this campaign. Boston has registered only 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25.