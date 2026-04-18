Linus Ullmark News: Between pipes Saturday
Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Carolina in Game 1 on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark had a stellar season, posting a 28-12-8 mark with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He turned aside 25 shots in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on April 5, his only start against Carolina this season.
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