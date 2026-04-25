Linus Ullmark News: Between pipes Saturday
Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Saturday in Game 4, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Despite losing all three games, Ullmark has been superb in the postseason. He has allowed only seven goals on 105 shots during that span. Ullmark has a 5-13 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 19 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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