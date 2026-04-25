Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Saturday in Game 4, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Despite losing all three games, Ullmark has been superb in the postseason. He has allowed only seven goals on 105 shots during that span. Ullmark has a 5-13 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 19 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 18
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago