Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Between the pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 12:06pm

Ullmark will patrol the visiting crease in Vancouver on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark is the hottest goaltender in the NHL of late, as he is 7-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a sparkling .967 save percentage. The long winning streak gives Ullmark a 12-7-2 record this season, with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks have scored 99 goals in 32 games this season.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
