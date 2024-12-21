Linus Ullmark News: Between the pipes Saturday
Ullmark will patrol the visiting crease in Vancouver on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark is the hottest goaltender in the NHL of late, as he is 7-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a sparkling .967 save percentage. The long winning streak gives Ullmark a 12-7-2 record this season, with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks have scored 99 goals in 32 games this season.
