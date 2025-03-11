Linus Ullmark News: Brilliant in Monday's win

Ullmark made 48 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin snuck a puck past him early in the third period, but otherwise Ullmark was dazzling as Ottawa got out-shot 49-23 on the night. The 31-year-old netminder may finally be rounding into form in his first season with the Senators -- he's gone 4-0-1 over his last five starts while posting a 2.76 GAA and .918 save percentage.