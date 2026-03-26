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Linus Ullmark News: Can't keep team in wild card spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ullmark made 35 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Ullmark is 7-2-3 in 12 starts since the Olympic break. Ottawa is now one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card playoff spot from the Eastern Conference. Ullmark's season has been the worst of his career. His .888 save percentage is well below both his career mark of .914 and his worst NHL season (2019-19, Buffalo). And his 2.75 GAA is well above his 2.57 career average.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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