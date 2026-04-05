Linus Ullmark News: Chance for rebound Sunday

Ullmark will start in goal Sunday against the Hurricanes, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

After a tough start Saturday in which he allowed four goals on 23 shots against the Wild, Ullmark will get right back between the pipes Sunday in the second half of the weekend back-to-back. The 32-year-old is 24-12-8 on the season with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage. This will be Ullmark's first start of the season against the Hurricanes, who rank fourth in the NHL at 3.51 goals per game.