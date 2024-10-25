Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark News: Cleared to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Ullmark (strain) will be between the pipes for Friday's road game against Vegas, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark was officially expected to return to action Tuesday in Utah, but he needed a few extra days to recover. However, head coach Travis Green confirmed before Friday's matchup that Ullmark would be in the road crease against the Golden Knights, putting an end to his four-game absence. Over his first two starts of the season, he recorded a 1-1-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage.

