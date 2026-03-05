Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Cruises to win over Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ullmark stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Martin Pospisil opened the scoring late in the first period, but that was all Ullmark would give up in this game. He has just two wins in four outings since the Olympic break, but Ullmark has given up just 10 goals on 100 shots in that span to keep the Senators competitive in each of those games. The 32-year-old is now 18-8-7 with a 2.81 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 34 appearances this season. The Senators' road trip continues in Seattle on Saturday.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark
