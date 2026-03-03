Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ullmark will guard the road goal against Edmonton on Tuesday.

Ullmark is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto. He has a 17-806 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.80 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 32 appearances. Edmonton ranks third in the league with 3.52 goals per game during the 2025-26 season.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
