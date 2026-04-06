Linus Ullmark News: Earns win over Hurricanes

Ullmark stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Ullmark had started in the first leg of this back-to-back set Saturday, allowing four goals on 23 shots in a loss to the Wild, but he bounced back admirably Sunday. Ullmark has been slightly inconsistent on a game-to-game basis lately, going 3-2-1 with a 3.38 GAA and an .890 save percentage over his last six starts. That said, he's posted a save percentage of at least. 890 four times in that span, so for the most part, he's been serviceable while holding a steady role as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender.