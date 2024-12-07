Linus Ullmark News: Excellent in win

Ullmark stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Ullmark came within 1:57 of his second shutout with the Senators, but Fedor Svechkov spoiled it. This was Ullmark's third win in his last four outings, and he's allowed just eight goals in that span. The 31-year-old improved to 7-7-2 with a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. Anton Forsberg will likely get the nod Sunday versus the Islanders, but Ullmark could be in line for a soft matchup against the Ducks on Wednesday.